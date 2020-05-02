The Kansas City Chiefs added to their depth at defensive end by agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with Taco Charlton, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Chiefs have veterans Frank Clark and Alex Okafor as their starting ends, with a pair of former second-round draft picks, Tanoh Kpassagnon and Breeland Speaks, in reserve. The Chiefs also drafted Mike Danna of Michigan in the fifth round this year.

A first-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, Charlton is already on his third NFL team. He played two seasons with Dallas, where he started seven games and had four sacks. He was waived last season and claimed by the Miami Dolphins; he started five games and had five sacks. The Dolphins recently waived Charlton.

Charlton had 19 sacks in four seasons at Michigan, including 10 as a senior in 2016.

Yahoo Sports first reported on the Chiefs' agreement with Charlton.