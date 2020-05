Former Chicago Bears tight end Ryan Wetnight died Friday of cancer at age 49, the team announced.

Wetnight played eight seasons in the NFL (1993 to 2000), his first seven with Chicago.

He had 175 receptions for 1,542 yards and 9 touchdowns during his career.

Wetnight, who was undrafted out of Stanford, played his final season with the Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his wife, Stacey, and their sons, Scott, 15, and Zach, 13.