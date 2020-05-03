The Kansas City Chiefs added another developmental quarterback to serve as a backup to Patrick Mahomes by agreeing to contract terms with undrafted rookie Shea Patterson of Michigan, agent Bryan Ehrlich announced Sunday.

The Chiefs also recently signed Jordan Ta'amu, who played with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL. Veteran Chad Henne recently re-signed with the Chiefs on a two-year contract and will enter the season as Mahomes' main backup.

Ehrlich told the Detroit News that Patterson was "wading through the process ... making sure it was a good fit."

"It took a little bit longer, but now he's got a home," he told the newspaper.

Patterson and Ta'amu were teammates in 2017 at Ole Miss, a year before Patterson transferred to Michigan.

Patterson threw for 8,800 yards in his four collegiate seasons, two at Ole Miss and two at Michigan, with 68 touchdown passes and 27 interceptions. He threw for 3,061 yards with 23 TDs and eight interceptions for the Wolverines in 2019.