TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals are declining to pick up linebacker Haason Reddick's fifth-year option, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Reddick, the Cardinals' first-round pick in 2017, is now scheduled to be a free agent after this season, the fourth on his rookie contract.

Reddick's time in Arizona has been a roller-coaster of positional changes, which has led to inconsistent production.

A defensive end out of Temple, Reddick was moved to inside linebacker to start his rookie year. However, a few games into the 2017 season, he was moved to outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme after former Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden tore his ACL. Then, in 2018 under new coach Steve Wilks, he became a 4-3 linebacker. Last season, he was moved back to a 3-4 inside linebacker before ending the season as an outside linebacker, rushing the passer again.

Reddick, who hasn't missed a game in three seasons, has 7.5 career sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

His role in 2020 was thrown into an unknown state when Arizona made a slew of offseason moves in an effort to revamp the defense, which finished last in the NFL in yards allowed. The Cardinals signed free agent outside linebacker Devon Kennard and free agent inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, in addition to drafting linebacker Isaiah Simmons. Each of those individuals play Reddick's positions.

The Cardinals took Reddick 13th overall in 2017 after deciding not to trade up to take either Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson, who went a pick ahead of Reddick.