The NFL will call off its annual International Series games in London and Mexico City this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, a league source told ESPN's Vaughn McClure.

The league will inform teams of its decision either Monday or Tuesday, the source told McClure.

A league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday that he doesn't "think any international games [are] coming this year."

The NFL will release its full 17-game regular-season schedule this week.

The league was set to hold four games in London and one in Mexico City this season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were slated to play two home games in London's Wembley Stadium. Two other NFL games were to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The NFL also was scheduled to play a game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.