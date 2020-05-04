        <
        >

          The NFL world reacts to the death of legendary coach Don Shula

          play
          Perfect season defines Don Shula's legacy (2:14)

          Marcus Spears reflects on the life of former Dolphins coach Don Shula and the legacy he leaves behind in the NFL. (2:14)

          12:00 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The death of Don Shula, the NFL's winningest coach who led the Miami Dolphins to the league's only undefeated season, reverberated throughout the NFL on Monday.

          Shula won an NFL-record 347 games, including the postseason, and led Miami to a 17-0 record in 1972, culminating with a victory in Super Bowl VII.

          Shula coached for 33 NFL seasons, 26 with Miami, and only two of his Dolphins teams finished below .500. He finished with an overall coaching record of 347-173-6 (73-26-4 with Baltimore).

          The impact of the death of the Dolphins legend was felt throughout the sporting world: