The NFL world reacts to the death of legendary coach Don Shula

Marcus Spears reflects on the life of former Dolphins coach Don Shula and the legacy he leaves behind in the NFL. (2:14)

The death of Don Shula, the NFL's winningest coach who led the Miami Dolphins to the league's only undefeated season, reverberated throughout the NFL on Monday.

Shula won an NFL-record 347 games, including the postseason, and led Miami to a 17-0 record in 1972, culminating with a victory in Super Bowl VII.

Shula coached for 33 NFL seasons, 26 with Miami, and only two of his Dolphins teams finished below .500. He finished with an overall coaching record of 347-173-6 (73-26-4 with Baltimore).

The impact of the death of the Dolphins legend was felt throughout the sporting world:

The Greatest.



Thank you for everything, Coach Shula. pic.twitter.com/7eXY4ZOKn6 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020

We lost one of the most iconic men in the history of NFL coaching in Don Shula. His leadership and wisdom helped to guide me and many others who have made a life in coaching football. Thank you Coach Shula. May your spirit and legacy live on forever. RIP — Bill Cowher (@CowherCBS) May 4, 2020

I'm at a loss for words. The game lost one of its giants. People will remember Coach Shula for all the games he won, but as an influential member of the competition committee he did so much for advancing the game to what it is now. Miss you already. Rest easy, my friend.

-Gil pic.twitter.com/cp3nLQaofm — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) May 4, 2020

We lost a true coaching legend today with the passing of Coach Shula. He drafted me and even though I never played for him I always had the greatest respect for him and his teams. My prayers go out to his family. — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) May 4, 2020

Extending my deepest condolences to the Shula family. When I first started watching football, Coach Shula was the standard for winning. He coached many more players & people than he perhaps ever knew. I am grateful to coach in the same sport in pursuit of winning. #RIPDonShula pic.twitter.com/KXYp6lHCA7 — Cris Dishman (@dishman_cris) May 4, 2020

Just got word that Coach Don Shula has passed away. Please keep his family in your prayers. Rest In Heaven Coach. Thank you 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️🐬🐬🐬#MiamiDolphins #Legend #HOF — Richmond Webb (@RichmondWebb) May 4, 2020

RIP NFL Hall of Fame Coach and 2X Super Bowl champion Don Shula! My prayers go out to his family. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 4, 2020

"One thing I never want to be accused of is not working."

RIP Coach Don Shula. — Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) May 4, 2020

RIH Coach❤️ thank you https://t.co/9zRuwoYzwq — Terry Kirby (@TerryKirby42) May 4, 2020

R.I.H Coach Shula...one of the best to ever do it. My condolences to his family🙏🙏 — PAT SURTAINl (@psurtain23) May 4, 2020

There are nearly 7.8b people in the world. How many will say they've impacted as many people at @DonShula. He was an imperfect man striving for perfection and got it once. The rest of the time he came really close. What a legacy we were given. #RIPGOAT pic.twitter.com/7LzQYi2s6h — Twan Russell (@TwanRussell) May 4, 2020

Rest In Peace "Don Shula"! Legendary🙏🏽🐐 — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) May 4, 2020