The Met Gala: From Tom Brady and Gisele to OBJ, some of the best-dressed athletes over the years

The Met Gala, which happens on the first Monday in May, was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This means we won't be able to judge outlandish outfits from the comfort of our sweatpants and couch tonight. And Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen won't be around to show off their fashionable outfits this year as they did in 2019.
But don't despair: We can still look back at some of the most fun getups we have seen over the years from athletes -- and yes, Tom and Gisele are part of that list. Twice.
Tom Brady and and Gisele Bündchen, 2019 and 2018
MET with my 10! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/sscAN60Pgr— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 7, 2019
tom brady looks like he's about to ask a room full of people to suspend their disbelief and believe in the power of magic just for one night pic.twitter.com/VO98UB5gyq— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 7, 2018
Odell Beckham Jr., 2019
Roger and Mirka Federer, 2017
The end 🐍 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/39XAsh1PUO— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) May 2, 2017
Alex Morgan, 2016
Serena Williams, 2019
Serena Williams #MetGala pic.twitter.com/pCaw9KYDrm— met gala 2019 (@2015smetgala) May 6, 2019
Cam Newton, 2018
An icon living #MetGala pic.twitter.com/xaErCD0kIl— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 8, 2018
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, 2017
Omg omg omg @JLo and @AROD just made their red carpet debut at the #MetGala 😍 (📷 : Getty / Neilson Barnard) pic.twitter.com/Epl7wWbgqA— POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) May 2, 2017