The Met Gala: From Tom Brady and Gisele to OBJ, some of the best-dressed athletes over the years

The Met Gala, which happens on the first Monday in May, was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This means we won't be able to judge outlandish outfits from the comfort of our sweatpants and couch tonight. And Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen won't be around to show off their fashionable outfits this year as they did in 2019.

But don't despair: We can still look back at some of the most fun getups we have seen over the years from athletes -- and yes, Tom and Gisele are part of that list. Twice.

Tom Brady and and Gisele Bündchen, 2019 and 2018

tom brady looks like he's about to ask a room full of people to suspend their disbelief and believe in the power of magic just for one night pic.twitter.com/VO98UB5gyq — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 7, 2018

Odell Beckham Jr., 2019

Roger and Mirka Federer, 2017

Alex Morgan, 2016

Here we go! #metgala #manusxmachina A photo posted by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) on May 2, 2016 at 3:52pm PDT

Serena Williams, 2019

Cam Newton, 2018

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, 2017

Omg omg omg @JLo and @AROD just made their red carpet debut at the #MetGala 😍 (📷 : Getty / Neilson Barnard) pic.twitter.com/Epl7wWbgqA — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) May 2, 2017

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, 2015

Julian Edelman, Odell, Saquon Barkley and Tom Brady, 2019