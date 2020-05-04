        <
          The Met Gala: From Tom Brady and Gisele to OBJ, some of the best-dressed athletes over the years

          3:00 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Met Gala, which happens on the first Monday in May, was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This means we won't be able to judge outlandish outfits from the comfort of our sweatpants and couch tonight. And Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen won't be around to show off their fashionable outfits this year as they did in 2019.

          But don't despair: We can still look back at some of the most fun getups we have seen over the years from athletes -- and yes, Tom and Gisele are part of that list. Twice.

          Tom Brady and and Gisele Bündchen, 2019 and 2018

          Odell Beckham Jr., 2019

          Roger and Mirka Federer, 2017

          Alex Morgan, 2016

          Serena Williams, 2019

          Cam Newton, 2018

          Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, 2017

          Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, 2015

          Met Gala 2015 💫

          Julian Edelman, Odell, Saquon Barkley and Tom Brady, 2019

          Met....

