The Atlanta Falcons declined the $10.051 million, fifth-year option for defensive end Charles Harris, whom they acquired Friday in a trade from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round draft pick, a source confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

The move was anticipated. Harris, who had just 3.5 sacks in 1,196 snaps with the Dolphins, will have to prove himself in order to remain with the Falcons beyond the 2020 season.

Harris was the 22nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. The Falcons previously declined the fifth-year option for defensive end Takk McKinley, the player they selected 26th overall in the same draft.

Coach Dan Quinn is looking to ignite the pass rush after his defense finished with just 28 sacks last season. The Falcons have generated pressure on a league-worst 22% of dropbacks over the past two seasons.

Harris, 25, will look to revive his career on a defensive line that includes Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, former Jacksonville Jaguars third overall pick Dante Fowler Jr. and versatile rookie Marlon Davidson, a second-round draft pick from Auburn.

Harris is due to make $1,943,724 this season in what will now be the final year of his rookie deal.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.