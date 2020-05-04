INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts are not picking up the fifth-year option of safety Malik Hooker, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Hooker, the No. 15 pick in 2017, was the last player who had yet to hear if the option year of his contract would be picked up from that draft class. Seventeen players had their option picked up, 13 had them declined, one player extended - Carolina's Christian McCaffrey - and one player released - Taco Charlton. Hooker will be a free agent at the end of the 2020 season instead of making around $7 million during the 2021 season had the Colts picked up the option.

Hooker, the first draft pick by general manager Chris Ballard in 2017, had his rookie season cut short after just seven games when he suffered a torn ACL and MCL against Jacksonville. Hooker recovered quick enough to play in 14 games the following season. Injuries, again, slowed him down last season, as Hooker missed three games due to a torn meniscus.

Hooker has shown flashes - 117 tackles and seven interceptions in his career - but he's had the injury problems and lacked consistency during his first three seasons.

The Colts could potentially have Hooker's replacement on the roster if he doesn't return in 2021. They selected Utah's Julian Blackmon, who is coming off a torn ACL from December 2019, in the third round of this year's draft.