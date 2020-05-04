Former New England Patriots director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort is joining the Tennessee Titans as their director of player personnel, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson worked with Ossenfort for eight years in New England. Now they'll join forces in their quest to bring a championship to Tennessee.

The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated.

Hiring Ossenfort is one of many Patriots-to-Titans moves since Robinson took over, which started with hiring former Patriots player Mike Vrabel to be head coach. Vrabel played for the Patriots when Ossenfort joined the organization as a personnel assistant in 2003.

Ossenfort recently interviewed for the Cleveland Browns' GM job, which went to Andrew Berry. The Patriots blocked Ossenfort from interviewing for the Houston Texans' GM job last year.

Ossenfort recently concluded his 18th season in the NFL and 15th with the Patriots. He spent the past six years as director of college scouting, and has been on other teams' radar for general manager jobs.

Ossenfort's contract with the Patriots was set to expire after the draft, and with no opportunities for upward mobility in New England with director of player personnel Nick Caserio entrenched as Bill Belichick's top personnel executive, his best opportunity for advancement was to look elsewhere.

Ossenfort has a strong connection with Robinson, who worked for the Patriots from 2002-13, elevating from area scout to director of college scouting.

Ossenfort was a four-year letterman and two-year starter at quarterback for the University of Minnesota-Morris, graduating from the school in 2000. His first NFL experience came as a training camp intern with the Minnesota Vikings in 2001.

