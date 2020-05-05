Jeremy Fowler reports the latest on the NFL's plans for the schedule this season, including a Sept. 10 opener. (1:08)

The NFL will release its 2020 regular-season schedule on Thursday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET, the league announced Monday.

The 2020 schedule will not include international games because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL announced earlier Monday.

Those games, two at Wembley Stadium that were to be hosted by the Jacksonville Jaguars, two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to be hosted by the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins, and one at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City to be hosted by the Arizona Cardinals, will be played at U.S. stadiums instead.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed last week that the full 17-game schedule will be released -- including a Sept. 10 opener and the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.

The league has evaluated contingency plans should the pandemic intensify, working in conjunction with the NFL Players Association and medical experts on a set of protocols.

The league is evaluating when players can reenter team facilities. The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to keep buildings closed until every state in which a team resides lifts its stay-at-home mandate. Teams are conducting organized team activities virtually.