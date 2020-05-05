Marshawn Lynch says that although his future in the NFL is uncertain, his agent has been in talks with the Seahawks about a potential return. (1:23)

Free-agent running back Marshawn Lynch said his agent has been in discussions with the Seahawks about a potential return to Seattle.

"Well, it's almost on that 'expect the unexpected,'" Lynch told Scott Van Pelt on Monday when asked about his future. "But just as far as right now, what I do know is, Imma keep it solid. My agent [Doug Hendrickson] has been in talks with Seattle, so like I said, we'll see what happens. If it works out and I get back up there, it is what it is. And if not, s---, I'm lookin' good. So I ain't really trippin' too much."

Lynch, who turned 34 in April, unretired for the second time before Week 17 of last season to rejoin the Seahawks after injuries decimated their backfield. In three games -- the regular-season finale plus the wild-card and divisional rounds -- Lynch carried 30 times for 67 yards and scored four touchdowns. He hadn't played in 14 months prior to that.

The Seahawks are believed to be in search of another veteran running back, with starter Chris Carson and 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny coming off season-ending injuries. Carson (hip) is expected to be ready by Week 1, but general manager John Schneider reiterated recently that Penny's recovery from knee surgery might sideline him beyond the start of the season.

The other running backs on Seattle's roster are rookie fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas, second-year pro Travis Homer and two undrafted rookies: Anthony Jones (Florida International) and Patrick Carr (Houston).

C.J. Prosise and Robert Turbin are also free agents from last year's Seahawks backfield. Alex Collins is another veteran running back the team has shown interest in.

Based on Lynch's time in the NFL, he would stand to make at least $1.05 million in base salary if he were to play in 2020.

Lynch recently handed out "Beast Mode" facemasks in his hometown of Oakland, California. Beginning last month, six Bay Area counties required residents to wear face coverings or masks in public to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.