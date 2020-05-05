HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans plan to hire a facility hygiene coordinator, executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby told Sports Business Journal.

According to SBJ, this employee, who will "run coronavirus risk mitigation" throughout the Texans' facilities, is the "first known case of a major U.S. pro sports team hiring a dedicated industrial hygiene expert."

The person hired will report to Texans coordinator of medical administration Geoff Kaplan, and according to Easterby, "will be expected to swiftly implement new virus-protection protocols that are expected to be put in place by the NFL or public health organizations."

Houston is currently holding its virtual offseason program that is scheduled to go through May 15. The Texans' facility, along with every other NFL team facility, is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, head coach Bill O'Brien said the team planned to hold meetings through Zoom, and use Discord to show film to players.

Easterby told SBJ that because the Texans do not own NRG Stadium, the person hired will mostly focus on the offices and practice facilities owned by the team, but will also "contribute to decisions made by the stadium partners."