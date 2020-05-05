Free agent Aaron Lynch, who can play both defensive end and outside linebacker, has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced Tuesday.

The signing of Lynch, 27, is another indication the Jaguars are going to use a lot more 3-4 looks in 2020; the team has run the 4-3 defense since Gus Bradley was hired as head coach in 2013. Todd Wash came to Jacksonville from Seattle with Bradley as the defensive line coach and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2016, and head coach Doug Marrone retained Wash as the defensive coordinator when he was hired in 2017.

The Jaguars drafted Josh Allen last season and K'Lavon Chaisson last month, both of whom can play both defensive end and outside linebacker. After the draft, Marrone said the Jaguars would employ some 3-4 looks with the strongside linebacker playing up on the line of scrimmage.

Lynch spent the past two years with the Chicago Bears and appeared in 29 regular-season games with five sacks.

While Lynch missed only three regular-season games, the veteran defender sat out extended portions of training camp because of injuries each of the past two summers.

The 6-foot-5 pass-rusher broke into the league with San Francisco (2014-17) after the 49ers drafted him in the fifth round out of Notre Dame.

Lynch registered 12.5 sacks over his first two years in the league but has just 7.5 sacks over the past four seasons.

ESPN's Jeff Dickerson contributed to this report.