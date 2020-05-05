Running back Frank Gore is signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gore, the third-leading rusher in NFL history, kept on churning in his 15th season, passing Barry Sanders on the league's career leaderboard in 2019. Gore had 15,347 career rushing yards by the end of last season, trailing only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.

His numbers declined for the Buffalo Bills in 2019 -- he set career lows in rushing yards (599) and yards per carry (3.6) -- but he was an influence on rookie Devin Singletary, who trained with Gore in Florida before the season.

Gore, who will turn 37 on May 14, had given no indication that he intends to retire but had suggested on social media that the Bills should re-sign him.

A third-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2005 draft, Gore has also played for the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins. He has been selected to five Pro Bowls, all as a member of the 49ers, and has rushed for over 1,000 yards nine times in his career.

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques contributed to this report.