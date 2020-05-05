OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens re-signed Pernell McPhee to a one-year contract Tuesday, adding the veteran outside linebacker after not addressing edge rusher in the NFL draft.

McPhee, 31, will compete for playing time at the Ravens' rush linebacker position with Jaylon Ferguson and Jihad Ward.

He was having a resurgent season in his return to Baltimore before missing the final nine games of 2019 with a torn triceps. He was a physical presence along the line of scrimmage, recording 19 tackles and three sacks (second on the team at the time) in the first six games.

"He wanted to prove himself. He wanted to get back on track and demonstrate that he still could play," coach John Harbaugh said when McPhee was placed on injured reserve. "I see no reason why he can't recover from the triceps injury and be back next year stronger than ever."

A fifth-round pick by Baltimore in 2011, McPhee reunited with the Ravens after spending four mostly forgettable seasons with the Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins. He provided leadership for a defense that lost Terrell Suggs, C.J. Mosley and Eric Weddle.

Durability has been a major issue with McPhee, who hasn't played a full season since 2014. In his past five seasons, McPhee has missed more games (24) than sacks recorded (17), primarily because of problems with his knees.

With McPhee sidelined, Ferguson held his own last season with 31 tackles and 2.5 sacks.