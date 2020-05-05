Free-agent cornerback Logan Ryan posted Tuesday on Instagram that his "chapter in Tennessee has come to a close."

"To the @Titans fans: Thank you for all the love," Ryan wrote. "The energy and support this past season is what led to an epic run. To my Titans Teammates: I love all y'all. Being a leader and earning y'all respect is what meant most to me. Win or lose we stuck together and backed down from no one.

"... I'm looking forward to continue to play at an elite level for a organization that's a great fit for my family and me. Everybody Stay Safe & Positive during these crazy times. 26 Out ✌ #MMCNB #PayDerrick"

Ryan was a jack-of-all-trades for the Titans last season. He became only the third player since 2000 to finish with at least 4 sacks (4.5), 4 interceptions and 4 forced fumbles in a season.

Ryan, 29, played primarily as a nickelback but was used frequently on blitzes and relied upon to be a force against the run.

He started all 16 games last season for the first time in his seven-year career and set new highs with 18 pass breakups and 113 tackles.

In the playoffs, his pick-six of former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady sealed the Titans' upset victory in the wild-card round.

Since entering the league with the Patriots in 2013, Ryan has 494 tackles, 17 interceptions, 11 sacks and 8 forced fumbles.

ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.