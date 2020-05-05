New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, who played only one game in 2019 due to a significant neck injury, won't play in 2020 after being placed Tuesday on the physically-unable-to-perform list, a source confirmed.

This was the expected outcome for Enunwa, 27, whose once-promising NFL career could be over. The Jets also placed wide receiver Josh Bellamy (shoulder) on season-ending PUP.

Enunwa missed the 2017 season due to neck surgery, then re-injured it in the 2019 opener. When the season ended, he said he wanted to continue playing but wasn't sure if he'd be medically cleared. He continued his rehab into the offseason, but the signs remained ominous. The organization never factored him into their offseason plans.

After a promising 2018, Enunwa landed a four-year, $33.4 million contract extension, but he wound up playing only one game on that deal.

It has put the Jets in a tough position from a salary-cap standpoint. Because of the potential cap ramifications, they have to carry him on their payroll.

Enunwa's 2020 salary ($6 million) is fully guaranteed, meaning he will count $7.8 million on the cap. In 2021, $4.1 million of his $7.8 million is guaranteed for injury.

His situation is similar to that of former Seattle Seahawks star Kam Chancellor, who suffered a severe neck injury in 2017, but remained on the PUP list for the 2018 season because the cost of releasing him would've been a cap killer. The Seahawks waited until 2019 to cut him.

Barring a financial settlement, Enunwa's outcome probably will be the same.

Enunwa, sixth-round pick in 2014, has 119 career receptions for 1,617 yards and five touchdowns. He sparked a controversy last season by using social media to rip team management for fining him $27,900 for missing two mandatory rehab sessions.

Bellamy, due to make $2.25 million in 2020, played only seven games last season because of his shoulder injury. He played mainly on special teams, finishing with only two catches for 20 yards. The NFL Network first reported both roster moves.