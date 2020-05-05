The Las Vegas Raiders have waived quarterback DeShone Kizer on Tuesday.

Earlier this offseason, the Raiders signed Marcus Mariota to be Derek Carr's backup this season.

Kizer was claimed by the Raiders last year after he was waived by the Green Bay Packers. He did not appear in a regular-season game.

Kizer, 24, was drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft by the Cleveland Browns and started 15 games during the team's winless season that year. He led the NFL with 22 interceptions that season.

The Browns traded him to Packers in March of 2018 and he appeared in three games, throwing two interceptions.

In 18 career games he has completed 53.1% of his passes for 3,081 yards with 11 touchdown passes and 24 interceptions.