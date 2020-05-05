The New York Giants claimed quarterback Cooper Rush off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday.

Rush was waived on Monday after the Cowboys signed Andy Dalton. Rush served as Dak Prescott's backup prior to the addition of Dalton.

The move reunites Rush and former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, who was hired this offseason as the Giants' offensive coordinator. They spent the past three season together in Dallas.

Rush now joins a crowded quarterback room, led by starter Daniel Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in last year's draft. Veterans Alex Tanney and Colt McCoy and undrafted rookie Case Cookus give the Giants five quarterbacks on the roster.

McCoy signed with the Giants this offseason as a free agent. Just $500,000 of the $2.25 million deal is fully guaranteed. Rush joins the Giants on a one-year deal worth $2.1 million after he signed his restricted free-agent tender earlier this offseason. None of that is guaranteed.

Rush, Tanney and McCoy are likely to battle for the backup job. Cookus is looked at as a development project.

New coach Joe Judge recently raved about Jones in an interview on CBS Sports Network.

"I love working with this guy every day," Judge said. "He's got a fire that burns in him. He brings other guys along with him. He shows up every day. He knows what you're going to teach before you're teaching it, in terms of being prepared on material. He sets the tone for the room, and I'm very excited [for] when we finally get these guys in person and get with him."

Rush, 26, has played in five career games in the NFL, completing just one pass for two yards.

The Central Michigan product signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL draft. The Giants waived wide receiver Reggie White Jr. to make room for Rush on the roster.