The wife of Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas III was arrested last month in Texas after a domestic altercation between the couple.

A team spokesman said Thursday that the Ravens are aware of the situation but that Thomas did not notify the team of the incident.

Thomas indicated in an Instagram post Wednesday night that TMZ would be releasing details of the incident and said he wanted to "get ahead" of the report.

TMZ published its report shortly after Thomas' Instagram comments, citing court documents that include details of the April 13 arrest in Austin, Texas.

ESPN has requested the documents and an arrest report from Austin police. A lawyer representing Thomas' wife, Nina Thomas, said Thursday that she "was wrongfully arrested" on a charge of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Earl Thomas was not arrested.

According to the documents obtained by TMZ, Nina Thomas held a loaded gun at Earl Thomas' head after she allegedly caught him cheating on her.

Nina Thomas used Snapchat to track Earl Thomas to an Austin rental home and found him in bed with his brother and other women, according to the report. She placed Earl Thomas' 9 mm Beretta less than a foot away from his head, with the safety disengaged and her finger on the trigger, according to the documents.

Thomas, a seven-time Pro Bowl defender who turned 31 Thursday, wrestled the gun away from his wife, according to the report. Police arrived at 3:41 a.m. to find Nina Thomas with a knife and chasing Earl Thomas, who had the gun.

Nina Thomas told police she had called two other women to help confront her husband and took his handgun with an intent to "scare him," according to the documents. She had taken the magazine out of the gun but was unaware of a round in the chamber.

"It's not really anybody's business," Earl Thomas said Wednesday night on Instagram. "It pisses me off that it got out, but it's the world we live in today. But instead of talking about us, just keep us in y'all's prayers. Stuff like this happens."

Thomas said he is talking with his wife and is seeing their three children. Nina Thomas' first court appearance is scheduled for June 8, according to an online court document.

Thomas is entering the second year of a four-year, $55 million contract with the Ravens and is scheduled to make $10 million this season. In his first year with the Ravens, Thomas reached the Pro Bowl after making 49 tackles and intercepting two passes.

"We became aware of the situation when we read and saw it on the reports late last night and early this morning," a Ravens spokesman told ESPN.