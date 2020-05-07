The Las Vegas Raiders will make their regular-season home debut Sept. 21 on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints, a game that will be simulcast on ESPN and ABC, according to the full 2020 NFL schedule released Thursday night.

The matchup will introduce the country to the Raiders' new home at Allegiant Stadium, where they have relocated after a 25-season run in Oakland, California.

The Saints, meanwhile, are one of nine teams that will make multiple appearances on Monday Night Football. In addition to their Week 2 game at Las Vegas, they'll also host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.

The NFL announced its full 2020 schedule in anticipation of playing a typical season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Commissioner Roger Goodell told teams in a memo this week that adjustments will be made if necessary.

"We will continue to work in a deliberate and thoughtful way to plan for the 2020 season, including with [Thursday's] schedule release," Goodell wrote, "and we will be prepared to address any contingencies as they arise."

Other highlights of the Monday Night Football schedule include: