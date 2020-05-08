Michael DiRocco picks the Jaguars' Week 11 matchup against the Steelers as the team's biggest game of the season. (1:02)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms with quarterback Mike Glennon on Friday to give the team some much-needed experience at the position.

Glennon has started 22 games since 2013, though none since 2017, and has appeared in 29 with Tampa Bay, Chicago, Arizona and Oakland. Gardner Minshew has appeared in 14 NFL games and Josh Dobbs five. The Jaguars also selected Jake Luton in the sixth round of the NFL draft.

Chicago signed the 6-foot-7, 225-pound Glennon to a three-year, $45 million contract with $18.5 million guaranteed in March 2017, only to trade up to No. 2 overall to select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky a month later.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to give them depth and experience at that position. Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Glennon, 30, started four games for the Bears in 2017, throwing for 833 yards and four TDs with five interceptions, before being benched for Trubisky. The Bears cut Glennon after the season and he spent 2018 with Arizona and 2019 with Oakland. He appeared in two games each season.

Glennon threw 29 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions and started 18 games in 2013 and 2014 for Tampa after the Bucs selected him in the third round in 2013. Tampa drafted Jameis Winston in 2015.