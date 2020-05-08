The New Orleans Saints have cut guard Larry Warford, the team announced Friday.

Warford, 28, had spent the past three seasons with the Saints, making 44 starts at right guard and earning Pro Bowl honors each year. But he was set to make $7.65 million in base salary in 2020, and cutting him saves the Saints $7.75 million against the salary cap.

The Saints used their first-round pick in last month's draft on Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz. Coach Sean Payton had identified the interior offensive line as an area of need prior to the draft and said they didn't pick Ruiz to be a backup.

Prior to playing for the Saints, Warford spent four years with the Detroit Lions, starting in 57 games, after they drafted him in the third round in 2013.

Information from ESPN's Mike Triplett was used in this report.