MILWAUKEE -- Brett Favre on Friday disputed a Mississippi state auditor's report that said the Hall of Fame quarterback received $1.1 million in welfare money for multiple speaking engagements that he didn't actually attend.

Favre told ESPN Wisconsin's "Wilde & Tausch" radio show he instead was being paid for his role in radio public service announcements and advertisements that ran for a few years in Mississippi. Favre reiterated that he is paying back the money.

"I did ads that ran for three years, was paid for it, no different than any other time that I've done endorsements for other people, and I went about my way," Favre said. "For (the auditor) to say I took $1.1 million and didn't show up for speaking engagements is absolutely, 100% not true.''