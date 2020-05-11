Dolphins' draft pick Tua Tagovailoa gifts his mom a new SUV for Mother's Day, and his mom looks on in amazement. (0:58)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa presented his mom, Diane, with a special Mother's Day gift on Sunday: a black Cadillac Escalade.

Tagovailoa posted a video to social media of him surprising his mom with the new SUV, a sign of his appreciation for her coming two-and-a-half weeks after he was selected by the Dolphins fifth in the 2020 NFL draft.

"I know you wanted something that would be able to carry everyone," Tagovailoa said.

"This is mine?" an emotional Diane Tagovailoa asked in response.

"This is yours," her son responded with a smile. "So you can go try your new ride out."

Tagovailoa, who chose last week to wear No. 1 with Miami, hasn't signed his Dolphins contract yet, but the value is set by the rookie scale and set to pay him $30.3 million over four years, with a $19.6 million signing bonus.

Tagovailoa is close to his family, with both his parents, Galu and Diane, being active members in his athletic career and life. Moments after he was drafted by the Dolphins in April, Tagovailoa mentioned how much it meant to hear his family's name represented in such a grand scale in the NFL.

"This is special for not just me but for my family as well," he said last month. "The biggest thing for me right now is just being able to take it in, soak it in, enjoy it with my family and get to work."