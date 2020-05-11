Turron Davenport says Logan Ryan has announced he will not be returning to Nashville and rookie Kristian Fulton will receive his No. 26 jersey. (0:49)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Veteran defensive back Logan Ryan said the Tennessee Titans didn't offer him a contract during free agency this offseason.

Ryan spent the past three years helping turn things around for the Titans, but he won't be back to try to finish the deal.

"It's just a business," Ryan said on fellow Rutgers alums Devin and Jason McCourty's "Double Coverage" podcast. "Tennessee really never offered me a contract. They never really talked extension or free agency. They never really tried to bring me back."

Ryan, 29, said he was told by the Titans that they would "monitor the market" but he'd probably get more than what they could afford because there were a lot of players to bring back.

The Titans had more than 20 players with expiring contracts, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill and NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.

Ryan played an integral role for last year's team that made a surprising postseason run to the AFC Championship Game. His stat line last season was highlighted by 4.5 sacks, 4 interceptions, and 4 forced fumbles.

Ryan joined Adrian Wilson (Cardinals, 2006) and Thomas Davis (Panthers, 2015) as the third player since 2000 to record at least 4 sacks, 4 interceptions, and 4 forced fumbles in a season.

Despite starting all 16 games and being the primary slot cornerback for the Titans, he wasn't in their future plans.

The Titans exercised the fifth-year option for cornerback Adoree' Jackson, which means he'll be a Titan through 2021.

Tennessee also selected former LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton with the 61st pick in the draft. Fulton was given Ryan's No. 26 jersey number last week. That same day, Ryan who is entering his eighth NFL season, announced via social media that he would not be returning to the Titans.

According to Ryan, there were some multiyear options that he was looking at, but he didn't feel 100% right with them.

With free agency being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Ryan came up with a workaround that he thought would work. He told the Titans he'd be willing to return on a one-year contract.

"I was willing to come back and work with the team on a one-year deal to earn the right for an extension or to go back to free agency next year," Ryan explained. "I just wanted my salary that I made last year. You play well in a contract year, you're going to get paid. I wanted to keep that thing going, but they weren't really interested in that."