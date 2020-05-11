Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the NFL's two highest-selling jerseys since the NFL draft, an NFL spokesman said, topping new Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and Cincinnati Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow.

The initial jersey sales show the demand for Tagovailoa, who immediately becomes one of the NFL's most marketable young players and the face of the Dolphins after being selected fifth overall in last month's NFL draft.

Things indeed are moving quickly for Tua and the Dolphins, who signed Tua to his rookie deal Monday, a source confirmed to ESPN's Field Yates.

For a franchise that has been mired in mediocrity since Dan Marino was under center, the Dolphins drafted a player in Tagovailoa who should launch them into national relevancy. In Year 2 of a major rebuild, the Dolphins are also on track for continued upward progress after an active, expensive free-agency overhaul and an asset-rich draft.

Tagovailoa's aqua Dolphins men's jersey is the No. 1 seller over the past two weeks on NFLShop.com, and his white jersey is coming in at No. 2 as of Monday afternoon. Tagovailoa was arguably the NFL draft's most compelling story, and he has created an enormous amount of buzz in South Florida and national markets. He decided this past Tuesday to wear the No. 1, becoming the first Dolphins quarterback to don the number.

Brady has the third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-highest selling jerseys since the draft, and his new teammate Rob Gronkowski, who was acquired in a draft week trade with the Patriots, ranks seventh.

Burrow is second on the rookie selling charts during that period, with his black Bengals jersey ranking eighth, his orange jersey 11th and his white jersey ranking 15th. Los Angeles Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert's powder blue jersey ranks No. 12 since the draft.

The highest-selling non-quarterback in the rookie ranks is Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, who ranks 14th with his blue jersey. Other notable new arrivals in the top-40 sellers includes Washington's Chase Young (24th), Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts (30th) and Green Bay's Jordan Love (32nd).

It's been a good week for Tagovailoa, who surprised his mother with a Cadillac Escalade for Mother's Day on Sunday.