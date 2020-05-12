Domonique Foxworth and Damien Woody give their expectations for Baker Mayfield and the Browns this season. (1:55)

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski can finally call Cleveland home.

After delaying his family's move from Minnesota because of the coronavirus pandemic, Stefanski, his wife and his young kids made the trip to Ohio over the weekend.

"We did an 11-hour drive on Friday and powered through that," he told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt late Monday night. "I was proud of myself. It was interesting. The license plate game is hard right now because there's not a lot of cars on the road. But the kids were pretty good. Thank god for the iPads, and now happy to be in Cleveland."

Stefanski spent 14 seasons as an assistant with the Vikings before he was hired by the Browns in January.

During his introductory news conference, Stefanski said he knew about Cleveland's east side/west side divide and wasn't sure where to live. He wound up settling in a western suburb.

Stefanski and his staff have been holding daily Zoom calls during the team's offseason program, which has been forced to be virtual because of the coronavirus. On Monday, Cleveland's rookies joined the meetings.

Stefanski believes the sessions have worked well.

"Players, young people, are a resilient bunch, and I think they learn under these unique circumstances," he said.