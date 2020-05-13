Sean McVay says the Rams are fully focused on the Cowboys in Week 1 after the NFL schedule release. (0:53)

At long last, the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday revealed rebranded uniforms that will debut this season.

The new look includes a blue jersey featuring yellow gradient numbering, with interchangeable blue or yellow pants. There is also an off-white jersey and pant combination. The Rams' new helmet is a vibrant metallic chrome blue, with a gradient yellow horn and blue facemask.

"I already told my friends this is the coolest jerseys I ever wore, I ever got to put on," said Rams receiver Robert Woods, who donned the iconic USC uniform in college. "It just feels like we're a part of something new and exciting. ... We're setting the trend, really."

The new uniforms come as the Rams prepare to open the 2020 season against the Dallas Cowboys at the brand-new SoFi Stadium, a $5 billion project funded by Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

"Our focus was always, this is going to be an amazing, iconic, modern building, you want the uniforms to match the style and design of the building," Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said. "But still have the tradition and some elements that our fans had grown to know and love. I think that's a balancing act for any team to go through this as you move forward."

The Rams' rebranding effort began in 2016 when the team relocated from St. Louis to L.A. Their plan always aimed at debuting a new look that coincided with the opening of SoFi Stadium.

In March, the Rams unveiled updated colors and logos, as they moved on from navy blue, light gold and white, which was a color scheme they adopted in 2000 in St. Louis.

The Rams have dubbed their new hues "Rams Royal," "Sol," and "Bone," which refers to the off-white uniform combination.

"I really enjoy the color combos and I think our away uniforms are going to be some of the best in the league," Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth said. "I really think that bone color is going to be amazing, so I'm excited about it."

The updated logos include a modern-looking ram head and an L.A. letter mark that includes a horn.

Rams fans, along with Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson, have vocalized displeasure with the recent changes, most notably the new team logos.

Demoff acknowledged when the team released the new color scheme and logos that it could take time for fans to adapt to the modern look, but he expressed confidence that they would eventually embrace the change.

Nearly two months later, Demoff said he felt there has been an improvement in fans' tone, but he remains eager for them to see the new uniform and brand in action.

"The easiest changes to get done are to go backwards, the hardest changes to get done are to move forward," Demoff said. "We thought that was the right approach for the stadium, but I think we'll have a much better sense of the overall brand launch once we're playing games, with fans in the stadium and people see the brand, the uniforms, the logos in action."

The Rams original rebranding launch included events at SoFi Stadium and players wearing the gear throughout the offseason program, but those plans were scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rams have not designated a home or away jersey, Demoff said, and are launching their rebrand with only two jerseys to maintain flexibility moving forward.

"We thought with the new stadium, with two new jerseys, that would be plenty to unveil in 2020, and we didn't need to have all of our potential looks come out this year," he said. "We have every available possibility to us to expand our uniform concepts as we move forward into 2021 and 2022."