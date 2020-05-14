Lindsey Thiry picks the Rams' Sunday Night matchup against the 49ers in Week 6 as the team's most exciting matchup. (0:46)

Former Los Angeles Rams great Eric Dickerson ripped the team's new uniforms on Wednesday during a radio interview with AM 570 LA Sports.

Dickerson, who set the NFL single-season rushing record with 2,105 yards in 1984 for the Rams, had previously criticized the logo. Now he took aim at the uniforms.

Among his comments, he said the horns on the helmet look like "two bananas" and that the changes make the team look "soft."

"This is football. This ain't nothing to do with surfing. This ain't nothing to do with waves. This is football. This is a man's sport," Dickerson said in the interview. "And to me, it just looks soft. It don't look like football. It don't look hard."

The Rams unveiled new uniforms for the upcoming season. Los Angeles Rams

Dickerson, who is currently the Rams' vice president of business development, also said the team should have gotten input from the players before making the changes. Dickerson said he talked to Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, who said his team used the players' input on their changes.

Dickerson said he thought the Rams' uniforms were fine before the changes and, if anything, he would have just made the colors on the uniform brighter.

He did concede, however, that the changes are better than the logo alteration -- except for the helmet.

"The helmet and the logo, they both suck," he said.