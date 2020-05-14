Turron Davenport says Logan Ryan has announced he will not be returning to Nashville and rookie Kristian Fulton will receive his No. 26 jersey. (0:49)

Former Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan, one of the few high-profile players remaining in free agency, said Thursday "it makes a lot of sense" to sign with the New York Jets -- but he insisted he's still open-minded.

Ryan is drawing interest from the Jets and Miami Dolphins, sources said. In Miami, he'd be reunited with Brian Flores, who served as a New England Patriots assistant during Ryan's time with the team. The Jets are attractive because they would represent a New Jersey homecoming.

"The Jets, I mean, it makes a lot of sense because I'm from the area," Ryan said on the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" show. "I went to Rutgers, 20 minutes from there, so I'm familiar with the area. I'm blue-collar. That's how I grew up.

"That would make sense for sure, but ... I'm trying to do what's best for my family and everything like that. Obviously, there's a lot of rumors out there. I can't confirm any of it because I'm obviously still not signed. We'll see."

Ryan, 29, is said to be seeking about $10 million per year. The Jets have a bigger need at corner than the Dolphins, whose cornerback group includes Byron Jones, Xavien Howard and first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, but they're not likely to meet his asking price.

Ryan, who completed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Titans, said he's willing to be patient.

"I obviously want to get a deal done whenever," he said. "I'm open to [the Jets]. We'll see what happens there. I'm also open to -- what? -- 30 other franchises, except for the Titans. They're the only one I've ruled out thus far. I'm completely open for business."