ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- If Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is right, it might be wise to snag the team's wide receivers in any and all fantasy drafts in the coming months.

Sutton said Thursday the additions of rookie wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler will be two significant reasons the offense the Broncos have this season won't look anything like the one that limped through much of 2019.

The Broncos finished 28th or worse last season in scoring, total offense, passing yards and third-down conversions. The Broncos were also tied for 17th in the league in pass plays of at least 30 yards.

"Now we have guys who can stretch the field vertically, you take those safeties out of the box, pay respect to everyone on the field,'' Sutton said. "... You're not going to be able to cheat to one side, you're not going to be able to load the box for the run game, you're not going to be able to shade the safeties over the top in certain places, to be able to have speed and talent in all of our positions. ... They're ready to come in and work and our room is excited this year.''

The Broncos used their first-round pick last month on Jeudy and used their second-round pick on Hamler. It marked the first time in franchise history the team had used its first two picks in a draft on wide receivers.

The new arrivals should provide much-needed pop in an offense that scored 16 or fewer points in nine games last season -- the Broncos were 2-7 in those games. In addition, Emmanuel Sanders finished second among the team's wide receivers in catches, behind Sutton's 72, with 30 and Sanders had been traded in October.

Sutton said that after talking with the team's coaches before the draft that he knew wide receiver would be a priority and that Jeudy and Hamler were certainly on the team's radar.

Jeudy ran a 4.45 40-yard at the scouting combine had 52 of his 77 catches last season go for either first downs or touchdowns while Hamler, who was considered one of the fastest players in the draft, had 33 of his 98 career catches at Penn State go for 30 or more yards.

"I had been hearing about the possibility if the guys that we wanted were there we were going to take them,'' Sutton said. "... I got to watch (Jeudy) play a little bit and I liked what I saw. ... I love the way he plays. He's going to add a lot more pressure to defenses. ... It's going to open up a lot more, a lot of the guys. ...

"(Hamler) is a speedster, a baller, a playmaker. ... Seeing his film, also watching how explosive, how dynamic he is with the ball in his hands, I think that he's also going to be somebody who threatens defenses,'' he added.

Sutton also said of the two: "The guys coming in here are hungry.''

The Broncos have now added quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, guard Dalton Risner, Jeudy and Hamler with either first- or second-round picks in the last two drafts.

"(Scoring) shouldn't be a concern, but it was (in 2019), and we have to face the fact that was the situation and move from that, learn from that,'' Sutton said. "... But we have every weapon we could possibly need to be successful at every position offensively and it's on us to apply those weapons, use those weapons to the best or our ability.''

The Broncos are in the second week of their virtual offseason. With Lock set to be in his first year as a starter behind center -- the sixth quarterback to start a game at quarterback over the last four seasons -- and Pat Shurmur set to be the fourth different offensive coordinator in a four-season span, Sutton said he believes the team is still building a chemistry with no on-field work.

The Broncos, like the rest of the NFL, do not have players or coaches meeting at the team complex because of the coronavirus.

"The biggest thing for us is taking advantage of the virtual meetings,'' Sutton said. "These are things you can't take for granted at all -- obviously you take the physical aspect out of it... but we can't look at this situation and say 'we should be able to go out there and run routes and we can't so this time is butchered' that's not the case at all. It's how can we manage this time that we have, this platform that we've been giving... there's so much to learn, so much that you can add to your game that isn't just being on the field.''