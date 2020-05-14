Arrest warrants have been issued in South Florida for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar in connection to an armed robbery investigation.

According to Miramar Police, Baker's arrest warrant is for four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar is wanted on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

The alleged incident took place early Thursday morning at a party that began Wednesday evening. According to the police report, Baker and Dunbar are accused of stealing money and watches with force while armed with semi-automatic firearms. It states that Baker intentionally threatened victims with a firearm.

According to the police report, multiple witnesses said at one point during the incident Baker ordered another suspect wearing a red mask to shoot an individual who was just entering the party.

Baker was a first-round pick of the Giants in 2019. The Seahawks acquired the 27-year-old Dunbar in a March trade with the Washington Redskins and introduced him to reporters on a video call earlier Thursday. Both players are from Miami.

"We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time," the Giants said in a statement.

Multiple concerns about Baker's character have arisen in his first year as a professional. The Giants traded up to select Baker with the 30th pick in the first round of last year's draft despite at least two teams flagging him as a risky pick because of his attitude, sources told ESPN.

Baker was benched for effort and performance late in his rocky first season. Multiple teammates considered him to be a "handful" and were perplexed by the his attitude, and the coaching staff had a trust issue with him, sources said.

Baker finished his rookie season with 55 tackles and no interceptions, and he allowed seven touchdowns as the nearest defender, fourth-most in the NFL according to Next Gen Stats. He was among the candidates to start opposite free-agent acquisition James Bradberry this season.

Dunbar made 11 starts last season and 25 over five years with Washington, which signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2015. He has nine career interceptions and six over the past two seasons. He had requested to be traded or released, sources said, because he felt dissatisfied with his contract, which was entering its final year and had a nonguaranteed base salary of $3.25 million.

Shortly before the warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday, he held a 15-minute introductory teleconference call and told reporters: "You just want to feel wanted at the end of the day. ... I just hope to repay them with the way I carry myself as a person."

The Seahawks said in a statement that the team was "aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities."