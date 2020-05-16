New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has turned himself in to the Broward County Jail on Saturday for four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to his lawyer, Bradford Cohen.

Cohen confirmed that Baker turned himself in Saturday morning in an Instagram post.

"We believe our client is innocent of all charges," Cohen said. "We urge people not to rush to judgment. We have affidavits from several witnesses that exonerate my client."

Cohen says he has several affidavits from witnesses exonerating Baker of wrongdoing in the alleged crime. He says he plans to present that along with video evidence to the judge at the appropriate time.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who is wanted on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, has not turned himself in, and there has been no decision when or if he will do so, said his attorney, Michael Grieco.

"Nobody is running from this," Grieco said. "My client is innocent. I don't want him to do a minute in jail for this. If we decide that he will turn himself in, then he will do so. But Miramar Police Department is pot committed to this case because it has become public."

Baker and Dunbar were wanted by police over an alleged incident that took place late Wednesday night at a party. According to the arrest warrant, Baker and Dunbar are accused of stealing money and watches with force while armed with semi-automatic firearms. It states that Baker intentionally threatened victims with a firearm.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, multiple witnesses said at one point during the incident that Baker ordered another suspect wearing a red mask to shoot an individual who was just entering the party.

Grieco said he passed along five sworn affidavits from witnesses that exonerated Dunbar from wrongdoing to the state attorney's office. Grieco said these are the same witnesses that gave the original statement in the police report that led to the arrest warrants.

Despite both attorneys saying they have affidavits clearing their clients, the Miramar Police Department insists they both turn themselves in and welcomed witnesses to add or change anything to their statement if they wish to do so. As of Saturday morning, police said none of the victims or witnesses have recanted their stories to them.

Grieco said police told him they would look into perjury charges for witnesses if they were found to be lying in any of their statements to police. He also said he's been in contact with Cohen but that there are a "different set of circumstances" with Baker than with his client.

The Miramar Police Department reiterated it is are not treating Baker or Dunbar differently from any other suspect.