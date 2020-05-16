New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has turned himself in to the Broward County Jail on Saturday for four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to his lawyer, Bradford Cohen.
Cohen confirmed that Baker turned himself in Saturday morning in an Instagram post.
"We believe our client is innocent of all charges," Cohen said. "We urge people not to rush to judgment. We have affidavits from several witnesses that exonerate my client."
Cohen says he has several affidavits from witnesses exonerating Baker of wrongdoing in the alleged crime. He says he plans to present that along with video evidence to the judge at the appropriate time.
Reports are correct that Deandre turned himself in this morning. I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved. Both my client and I have felt @miramarpd and the Detective working the case, were accommodating and went out of their way to assure Mr Bakers privacy during this hard time. That is not just lip service, it is fact,, and we appreciate it. This is my 23rd year in practice defending those who I feel are wrongly charged or wrongly treated. That doesn't mean that all police officers are bad or all are good. We all have jobs to do and I believe we all do them to the best of our ability. Police reports are just that, reports of what was told to them or said to them. Court is what we use to then examine those reports, investigate those claims and allow the Defendant an opportunity to confront the evidence. Don't rush to judgement.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who is wanted on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, has not turned himself in, and there has been no decision when or if he will do so, said his attorney, Michael Grieco.
"Nobody is running from this," Grieco said. "My client is innocent. I don't want him to do a minute in jail for this. If we decide that he will turn himself in, then he will do so. But Miramar Police Department is pot committed to this case because it has become public."
Baker and Dunbar were wanted by police over an alleged incident that took place late Wednesday night at a party. According to the arrest warrant, Baker and Dunbar are accused of stealing money and watches with force while armed with semi-automatic firearms. It states that Baker intentionally threatened victims with a firearm.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, multiple witnesses said at one point during the incident that Baker ordered another suspect wearing a red mask to shoot an individual who was just entering the party.
Grieco said he passed along five sworn affidavits from witnesses that exonerated Dunbar from wrongdoing to the state attorney's office. Grieco said these are the same witnesses that gave the original statement in the police report that led to the arrest warrants.
Despite both attorneys saying they have affidavits clearing their clients, the Miramar Police Department insists they both turn themselves in and welcomed witnesses to add or change anything to their statement if they wish to do so. As of Saturday morning, police said none of the victims or witnesses have recanted their stories to them.
Grieco said police told him they would look into perjury charges for witnesses if they were found to be lying in any of their statements to police. He also said he's been in contact with Cohen but that there are a "different set of circumstances" with Baker than with his client.
The Miramar Police Department reiterated it is are not treating Baker or Dunbar differently from any other suspect.