Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested early Saturday morning after shots were reportedly fired inside a Douglas County, Colorado, apartment, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Department. Latimer has posted a $25,000 bond, according to the department.

According to a sheriff's department report, a witness said they heard arguing and what sounded like gunshots inside the apartment. One person was identified as having minor, non-gunshot injuries.

Latimer, 27, was taken into custody and sent to the Douglas County Detention Facility. He has been booked on felony charges of assault in the second degree, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm and misdemeanor charges of prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Cody Latimer. Douglas County Sheriff

"We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL League Office," the Redskins said in a statement. "We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time."

Latimer signed with the Redskins this offseason. He spent the past two seasons with the New York Giants and played for the Denver Broncos for four years after they drafted him in the second round in 2014. For his career, he has 70 receptions, 935 receiving yards and six touchdowns.