Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver was arrested Saturday night in his hometown of Houston on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Oliver is being held at Montgomery County Jail after being pulled over on State Highway 242. Both charges are misdemeanors, according to the jail's website.

The 22-year-old Oliver had an open beer between his legs and was determined to be impaired after a field sobriety test, according to MontgomeryCountyPoliceReporter.com.

The officer who administered the test noted that Oliver may have been impaired by something other than alcohol, and police discovered a pistol in Oliver's vehicle, according to the report. No drugs were found.

Police were alerted to Oliver's driving by a 911 call from another motorist, who reported a Ford Super Duty pickup hauling a trailer with a dune buggy on it through a 45 mph construction zone on State Highway 242, according to MontgomeryCountyPoliceReporter.com. The 911 caller noted that Oliver was "failing to maintain a lane and driving dangerously," according to the report.

Oliver underwent a mandatory blood draw before being transported to the jail.

"We are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information," said the Bills via statement. "We will have no further comment at this point."

The 6-foot-1, 287-pound Oliver was the ninth overall selection in last year's draft and had an immediate impact for the Bills, recording 43 tackles and five sacks last season as a rookie.