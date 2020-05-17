Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris has signed his franchise tender, a source told ESPN Sunday.

By signing the tender, Harris will be paid a guaranteed salary of $11,441,000 for the 2020 season. Harris and the Vikings have until the July 15th deadline to agree to a long-term contract.

On Sunday, Harris posted a statement on Twitter that indicated he likely had signed his tender.

"I will let my agents and the Vikings work towards long term certainty in Minnesota, but I am excited to be back for the 2020 season," he wrote.

Harris, who turns 29 on June 4, tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions during his breakout campaign in 2019 and totaled nine over the last two seasons, including picking off Drew Brees in Minnesota's wild-card playoff victory in New Orleans.

The safety first saw his way onto the field via special teams and became a starter at safety opposite Harrison Smith in 2018 when injuries to Andrew Sendejo paved the way for Harris' opportunity.

Harris entered the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted free agent from the University of Virginia. Injuries at the end of his college career and subsequent shoulder and hand surgeries limited what he could do physically early on in Minnesota.

He has 180 tackles, 11 passes defensed and the nine interceptions in four seasons.