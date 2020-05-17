The New York Giants have told cornerback DeAndre Baker to stay away from team meetings and focus on his legal issues at this time, a source familiar with the team's thinking told ESPN.

Baker faces four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm from an incident that occurred Wednesday night in Miramar, Florida. He was granted bond at $200,000 ($25,000 for each charge) on Sunday morning after spending the night in the Broward Sheriff's Office jail.

The Giants said Thursday when a warrant went out for Baker's arrest that they had been in contact with the second-year cornerback. Baker had been participating in most of the voluntary virtual offseason meetings and activities that began in late April, a source told ESPN.

The first-round pick last year appeared to be among the favorites to start at cornerback for the Giants this season. That seems unlikely now considering his legal problems and hiatus from the team, which is learning new systems under a new coaching staff.

Broward County Judge Michael Davis also ordered that Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar remain in Florida at this time. The judge noted the topic would be revisited should there be out-of-state work requirements.

The Seahawks and Giants, along with the rest of the NFL, are currently conducting virtual offseason workouts because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is unlikely they would need to be in Seattle or New Jersey prior to this summer, at the earliest.

Dunbar faces four counts of armed robbery. He was granted a $100,000 bond ($25,000 for each charge) on Sunday. The state had asked for no bond for both Dunbar and Baker.

Baker was ordered to surrender his carry permit and firearm upon release, which was expected later Sunday. Both defendants were told they should not have any contact with the victims as part of their standard pre-trial conditions.

More details of the case were revealed in the court appearance, including that the alleged robbery occurred during an illegal dice gambling game at a Miramar house with 15 to 20 occupants in attendance.

According to the arrest warrant, Baker and Dunbar are accused of stealing money and watches with force while armed with semiautomatic firearms. It states that Baker intentionally threatened victims with a firearm. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, multiple witnesses said at one point during the incident that Baker ordered another suspect wearing a red mask to shoot an individual who was just entering the party.

Prosecutors said they haven't identified the man in the red mask. There were no shots fired.

Dunbar's lawyer, Michael Grieco, showed the judge five sworn affidavits that both sides confirmed came from the same parties (four victims and one witness) that the detectives spoke with. The prosecutor found it "suspect" that the witnesses recanted within 36 hours and that their affidavits were related directly to Dunbar.

Baker's attorney, Bradford Cohen, maintains that he has more affidavits, some that haven't been presented to the state, for "a little strategic defense issue" in the event this case goes forward. A piece of the affidavit he did present from Dominick Johnson, a friend of both parties, was presented by the state.

"At some point there was an argument that arose between some of the parties that were playing the dice game," it read. "I was never in fear for my life in any situation that happened that day and DeAndre Baker did not take any property from me and did not point a gun at anyone."

It was mentioned throughout the proceedings that Baker and Dunbar have no prior criminal history.