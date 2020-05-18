Dan Graziano explains why Cam Newton's health issues have made NFL teams reluctant to sign him. (0:53)

When Cam Newton was released by the Carolina Panthers, the Los Angeles Chargers were widely viewed as a good fit for the star quarterback.

But the Chargers didn't sign Newton, choosing to stick with veteran Tyrod Taylor and second-year backup Easton Stick before drafting Justin Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick in last month's NFL draft.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn acknowledged in a recent interview with CBS Sports Radio that Los Angeles "absolutely" considered signing Newton, saying, "We did take a look at that."

When asked why the Chargers ultimately passed on the 2015 NFL MVP, Lynn said he feels "really good about the quarterback room that I have."

"Tyrod Taylor, Easton Stick -- those are guys that a lot of people don't talk about," Lynn said in the interview published Saturday by CBS Sports. "[Stick] was a Division I-AA [star] -- he won like three national championships. ... He's a hell of a leader, hell of a professional and I think he has a bright future in this league one day.

"But with him, Tyrod Taylor and knowing that we had an opportunity to get one picking sixth in the draft -- all those decisions came into play when talking about Cam."

Newton, 31, missed 14 games last season because of a foot injury that required surgery, and he also has battled a shoulder injury in recent years. He remains unsigned since being released by Carolina on March 24.

"Cam's a tremendous quarterback," Lynn said. "He's been an MVP of this league, he's led his team to a Super Bowl and he's healthy now, from what I hear.

"Cam's going to be on somebody's roster. He's going to help somebody win a few games."