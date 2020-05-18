Bills DT Ed Oliver is stopped by police in his hometown of Houston and arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. (0:32)

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver will continue to participate in the team's virtual offseason, a league source confirmed Monday, following his arrest over the weekend.

The Bills' virtual offseason program began in April, and Oliver will remain involved as his legal situation unfolds.

The news was first reported by NFL Network.

Oliver was arrested Saturday night in Houston on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. He had an open beer between his legs when he was pulled over and failed a field sobriety test; no drugs were found, but police discovered a pistol in Oliver's truck.

The ninth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Oliver was an instant-impact player for the Bills during his rookie season, recording 43 tackles and five sacks. He underwent core muscle surgery in January, but it is unclear whether he could return to the team's facility once it is safe to reopen. The NFL sent a memo to teams allowing them to open their facilities in a limited capacity beginning May 19 -- as long as they abide by county guidelines.

According to the memo, players rehabbing injuries would be allowed to do so at their teams' facilities once they have safely reopened.

As western New York prepares to begin phase 1 of its reopening Tuesday, the Bills organization is not included in that phase and the team will not be returning to its facility in Orchard Park.