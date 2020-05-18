Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer appeared at a court hearing Monday in Douglas County, Colorado, on multiple felony charges stemming from an incident early Saturday morning in which he is accused of threatening a friend with a gun and discharging his weapon after an argument at a poker game.

At the hearing, Latimer's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, told the court that he has been contacted by law enforcement concerning an investigation of a sexual assault of Latimer's 4-year-old son that was allegedly perpetrated by one of the individuals at that poker game.

Latimer, who was arrested at 3:15 a.m. Saturday, has been ordered to return for a July 24 court date. He is facing charges of assault in the second degree, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of weapons and reckless endangerment.

Steinberg told the court that the allegations concerning the shooting incident occurred at about the same time and location as the alleged sexual assault.

According to the police report obtained by 9NEWS Denver, Latimer and another card player got into a heated argument during a poker game at the home of Roderick English, who told police that Latimer is his best friend. English said he separated the two in the argument and ordered everyone to leave his apartment. According to the police report, there were seven or eight people in the apartment.

English told police that both he and Latimer had been drinking.

According to the police report, Latimer returned to English's apartment 30 minutes after leaving, was agitated and angry, and blamed English for the initial confrontation during the poker game. At that point, English told police that Latimer pulled out a handgun from his hoodie and waved it around, but not directly at English or his girlfriend, Madi Shal. According to the police report, Latimer said he was going to kill everybody.

The situation de-escalated when Latimer emptied the magazine and cleared the chamber of his gun, according to the police report. But the peace didn't last long as Latimer later fired two shots near English, who responded by pinning Latimer against the wall. Latimer retaliated by hitting English on the top of his head with the gun. English fell but continued to hold Latimer and again pinned him up against the wall. The fight ended after Latimer told English to calm down.

A police detective arrived on the scene at 12:11 a.m. Saturday. English was detained and taken for medical attention after suffering a contusion on the top of his head and a cut on his face. Latimer was released from the Douglas County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Washington signed Latimer to a one-year deal March 25. He has played six seasons in the NFL -- four with Denver and the past two with the New York Giants.

Washington signed him for receiver depth and special teams help, but drafted receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden in the fourth round last month. The Redskins have placed a big emphasis on culture under new coach Ron Rivera.