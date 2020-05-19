Cameron Wolfe is intrigued by a potential matchup between Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins against Joe Burrow and the Bengals late in the season. (0:54)

DeVante Parker's answer to an Instagram poll Monday night set off Michael Thomas and started a war of words between the wide receivers.

The NFL on Fox's Instagram account asked, "Which is tougher? A. Make a catch while guarded by Stephon Gilmore" or "B. Break up a pass while guarding Michael Thomas."

Parker, who had a breakout season for the Miami Dolphins last season, answered "A" in the comments of the post, which didn't sit well with the New Orleans Saints' star receiver.

Thomas replied, "For you, yes. Go run some numbers up. Then you can talk. I lapped you and you been in the league longer than me, first-rounder."

Parker responded: "Got some hard feeling there brotha??? Let me get targeted 300 times a game."

Thomas continued the spat, by writing: "In other words, you weak. They don't even put your name in the same sentence as me. Remember that!" and "You still not going to do nothing. It took you six years and 17 weeks to have a good game. GTFOH. Blame your parents, not no QB."

"Quit crying bra," Parker told Thomas, including several laughing emojis.

After a few more jabs by each receiver, Thomas posted the final words, telling Parker, "You can't even get a seat at the table."

Thomas was drafted in the second round of the 2016 draft and has gone on to set records for most receptions in a single season (149 last year) and most receptions in a player's first four seasons (470). He has led the NFL in receptions both of the past two seasons and in receiving yards (1,725) last year.

Parker was drafted 14th overall by the Dolphins in 2015 but didn't break out until last season when he had 72 receptions for 1,202 yards. While Parker has caught passes from several quarterbacks during his career, Thomas has been able to play with future Hall of Famer Drew Brees as his quarterback.

The New England Patriots' Gilmore was Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and shut out Parker in their first meeting last season. Parker rebounded in Week 17, however, catching eight passes for 137 yards in Miami's 27-24 upset victory that cost the Patriots a first-round bye.