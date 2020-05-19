Louis Riddick emphasizes the importance of the Buccaneers' pass protection if Tom Brady were to lead Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl win. (1:30)

TAMPA, Fla. - The NFL may be relegated to a virtual offseason program away from team facilities, but that hasn't stopped Tampa Bay Buccaneers new quarterback Tom Brady from getting reps in with his teammates.

The Tampa Bay Times posted several pictures of the two-hour throwing session which was conducted at Tampa's Berkley High School Tuesday morning.

Due to COVID-19, NFL team facilities are closed to players and coaches, although league rules allowed for facilities to begin opening Tuesday with essential personnel and players who are receiving treatment for injuries. Coaches are not permitted to enter facilities.

Berkley Prep is currently closed to students but is allowing players to work out. Florida social distancing rules allow for groups of under 10 people to congregate. The Times report stated that Brady was there with center Ryan Jensen, wide receivers Mike Evans, Scotty Miller, tight ends Cam Brate and O.J. Howard, quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin and running back Dare Ogunbowale.