PITTSBURGH -- Not everyone is happy about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's haircut and beard trim.

During his daily briefing Tuesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf criticized Roethlisberger's recent trip to Norman's Cut N' Edge to get his haircut and beard trimmed following a workout with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.

Many counties, including Allegheny, are in the "yellow" phase of reopening, which does not include barbershops and hair salons. Those establishments will be permitted to reopen once counties have moved to the "green" phase during the coronavirus pandemic.

"My concern is just a general concern," Wolf said Tuesday. "Anybody who puts himself or herself into harm's way is something that I think we have to try to avoid. When you go to something like a barbershop and you're not protected, I don't care who you are, the chances of that virus actually wreaking havoc on your life increases.

"I don't personally think any Pennsylvanian ought to take that chance. I certainly don't want to take that chance myself."

The Steelers and Roethlisberger posted a 38-second video Monday afternoon of the quarterback throwing to his teammates, marking a major milestone in his recovery from September elbow surgery.

After showing Roethlisberger throwing to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Conner, the video then cuts to the freshly shorn quarterback in a barber's chair, getting his beard trimmed.