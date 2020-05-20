Washington Redskins rookie wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24 but noted his symptoms were mild and that he was fully cleared two weeks later, he said in a statement Wednesday.

Gandy-Golden said in the statement that he self-quarantined for two weeks and "followed all guidelines from health experts."

"I feel 100% now and can't wait to get on the field for the Redskins ASAP!" Gandy-Golden said.

The Redskins have not reopened their building to anyone other than trainers and those who have scheduled rehab sessions. There is a chance that some support personnel will start returning, but the Redskins are uncertain as to what would happen or who would be allowed back.

That means Gandy-Golden and his teammates have been limited to Zoom meetings with their coaches. Coach Ron Rivera said in a webinar with military families Wednesday that he held his first team meeting via Zoom on Monday. Rivera said there were 130 people on the call, including every player and coach.

Gandy-Golden is the first person in the Redskins organization known to have had the coronavirus. Former Redskins great Dexter Manley was hospitalized over the weekend with symptoms, and a source close to him said he was resting comfortably.

Washington drafted Gandy-Golden in the fourth round out of Liberty. He will compete for a starting job opposite Terry McLaurin. The 6-foot-4 Gandy-Golden caught 231 passes at Liberty, including 32 for touchdowns.