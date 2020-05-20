Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry said Wednesday that he is "a little bit ahead of schedule" in his rehabilitation from offseason hip surgery and that he's targeting an August return to the field despite being limited with his physical therapy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The rehab process is going great," Landry said on a Zoom call with reporters. "It's just a little difficult obviously with some of the modality type of things. ... I haven't been able to have access to. That's been the toughest part of it."

Landry, who has been working out in Deerfield Beach, Florida, had surgery Feb. 4. After battling the hip injury for much of the 2019 season, Landry initially considered putting the surgery off for another year to try to play through it again. But after struggling with the injury in the Pro Bowl as well, he decided to move forward with the procedure.

"It was something I knew I needed," said Landry, who hasn't missed a game over his six years in the NFL. "I was going to try and put off and play the tough guy for one more year. But just understanding where I was, the things it was not allowing me to do, I did not want to be part of the reason for the team not having success."

Landry said he's been constantly communicating via FaceTime with fellow Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is also rehabilitating in California from offseason surgery to correct hip and groin injuries that plagued him throughout the 2019 season. Even though they're on opposites coasts, Landry said that's pushed him to work even harder.

"Seeing his process has been motivating me from afar," Landry said. "The player he is, his work ethic, motivates me. And going back and forth with our videos about just where we are in our rehab process is something that has been encouraging us to get even better than we were before."

Landry said he's been talking with the Browns' training staff twice a day, especially about "the best modality things I can do, other than jumping in a pool or riding a bike." He said he considered joining a few of his offensive teammates for a workout last week in Austin, Texas -- Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield's hometown -- but opted to stay home, being at a "crucial part of my rehab process."

Landry noted that because of the coronavirus, he actually stayed home for weeks initially just rehabilitating on his own.

"I took this, I still take this, seriously," he said. "Protecting my family, protecting myself, the people that I love. So I took about a month where it was just me."

Landry has since moved some of his workouts to a performance center in Deerfield Beach.

"They do an amazing job," he said. "Each person, their temperatures are getting checked. They only allow 10 people in the building at one time. So making sure I'm there on time, to be able to go in there and get the amount of work that I need, then get out before the next crew comes in and give them time to clean up and disinfect things as we leave and before we come."