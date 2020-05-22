In need of a veteran running back, the Seattle Seahawks have made a one-year offer to two-time Pro Bowler Devonta Freeman and also have been in talks with Carlos Hyde, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Seahawks are looking to reinforce their backfield with starter Chris Carson and 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny coming off season-ending injuries. Another veteran running back, Marshawn Lynch, told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt earlier this month that his agent had been in contact with the team about a potential return to Seattle.

The 28-year-old Freeman, meanwhile, has been a free agent since the Atlanta Falcons released him in March with three years and $21 million remaining on his contract.

SiriusXM NFL Radio first reported Seattle's offer to Freeman.

Hyde, 29, is coming off a career-high 1,070-yard season with the Houston Texans. He carried 245 times, also a career high, and scored six touchdowns in his lone season with Houston. The 2014 second-round pick previously played for the 49ers, Browns and Jaguars.

NFL Network first reported the news of the talks between Seattle and Hyde.

General manager John Schneider told KJR-AM in Seattle earlier this month that Carson (hip) is expected to be ready by Week 1 but that Penny's recovery from reconstructive knee surgery might sideline him beyond then. Penny tore his left ACL and suffered additional damage to the knee in Week 14 of last season.

Schneider said it's going to be "really hard" for Penny to make it back by roster cutdowns, which happen the weekend before the opener. The Seahawks believe there's a strong chance Penny will have to begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, in which case he'd have to miss the first six games.

The rest of the Seahawks' backfield consists of second-year pro Travis Homer and three rookies: DeeJay Dallas (fourth round), Anthony Jones (UDFA) and Patrick Carr (UDFA).

The Seahawks open the 2020 regular season against the Falcons in Atlanta.