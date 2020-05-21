Montravius Adams, a third-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2017, was arrested Tuesday in Georgia and charged with three misdemeanors, including possession of marijuana.

The Houston County sheriff's office released Adams on a $2,964 bond, according to AL.com, which first reported the arrest.

According to the police report, Adams was pulled over for driving with an expired registration. He was charged with driving with a suspended, canceled or revoked registration, driving without insurance and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

"The Packers are aware of the matter involving Montravius Adams," the team said in a statement. "We will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter."

Adams has appeared in 37 games for the Packers over his first three NFL seasons.