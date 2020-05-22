Bidding for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI championship ring closed at $1.025 million Thursday night, making it one of the most expensive items in the All In Challenge, which aims to be the largest virtual fundraiser in history. Its mission is to feed those in need.

In addition to the ring, the winner receives a personal visit with Kraft in his Gillette Stadium office. The team will send its private plane for transportation if needed.

The winning bidder was not identified.

There were 35 total bids for Kraft's ring, rising from $75,000 to $1.025 million over the past 12 days.

In explaining why he chose the ring for the All In Challenge, Kraft had said: "What could I do that would be special? I've been thinking about it for weeks. I finally thought about our experience in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. We were down 28-3 [in the third quarter] and had 99.6% [odds] to lose. And we came back, and we won.

"And I thought about what is going on at this time and wanted to give something of extreme value in support of our health care workers. So I thought it would be good to give this ring, our fifth Super Bowl win, because it showed how we came back."

As of Thursday night, the All In Challenge had raised $45.6 million, according to its website.